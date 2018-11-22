McDADE, Mary L. (Stillwell)

Of Clarence, NY, and Vero Beach, FL, November 19, 2018; loving mother of Sandy (Greg) Spoth and Tracy (Pete) Zanda; cherished grandmother of Megan (Kevin) Suffoletto, Ryan (Alyssa) Spoth, Daniel Spoth (Alecia Keller), Amy (Travis) Mirabella and Lauren Zanda (Kole Robinson); great-grandma of Simon and Hannah; sister of Patricia (late George) Wale; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Brompton Heights and Beechwood Continuing Care, for their loving care. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435.Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com