Man fleeing Amherst police found hiding in closet in Buffalo

A driver who crashed through a fence on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo while fleeing Amherst police was found hiding in a closet at the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him, according to a police report.

Demar Johnson, 32, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Olympic Avenue, between Dorris and Schreck avenues. Johnson is accused of striking a fence on Bailey, near Alma Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. while trying to get away from Amherst police, according to the report.

The report did not indicate why he was fleeing police in the first place.

Johnson was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.