LILLIS, Richard A.

LILLIS, Richard A. - Happy Birthday and Thanksgiving to the most cherished husband, father, papa whoever lived. You're so sadly missed. We look for you at all holiday get-togethers. Your courage and humor were very contagious. You're always the topic of conversation from being the Golden Glove Champ to your charming personality. SO MANY PRECIOUS MEMORIES. YOUR LOVING WIFE, ADORING CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN