KUCZMA, Thomas P.

KUCZMA - Thomas P. November 20, 2018 of West Seneca, NY; beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kalstek); dear father of Michelle Kuczma, Thomas J. Kuczma, David Kuczma, Melissa (Mark) Ramsay and the late Celeste (late Sam) Abbate; brother of Richard (Ann) Kuczma and Harry (Florence) Kay; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday at 9:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 and in St. John XXIII Parish at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.