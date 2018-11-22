KRUPSKI, Walter

KRUPSKI - Walter Of Ridgway, PA, entered into rest November 16, 2018, at age 85, devoted father of Gerald, Gloria, Jonathan and Colleen (Thomas) Gilliland; loving son of the late John and Jennie Krupski; dear brother of William Krupski; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 9-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow and relatives and friends may visit the Patterson Funeral Home, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, from 12-1:30 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls, Canada. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com