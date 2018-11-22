HAJDUK, Irene D. (Zwolenkiewicz)

HAJDUK - Irene D.

(nee Zwolenkiewicz)

November 21, 2018; beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Thomas (Janice) Hajduk, Darlene (Skip) Marshall, Anne Marie (David) McGreevy and late Charles (Barbara) Hajduk; dearest sister of Edward (late Barbara), Lorraine (late Chuck) Ode, late Arthur (Christine) and late Frank (late Beverly) Zwolenkiewicz; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren. Family will be present Friday 5-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where services will be held Saturday at 8:45 AM and at St. Teresa's Church at 9:30 AM. Irene was a Life Member of the Springbrook Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com