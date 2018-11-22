Deaths Death Notices
HAFFNER, Paul C.
HAFFNER - Paul C. Of Blasdell, NY. Entered into rest November 19, 2018. Loving son of the late Charles and Charlotte Haffner; dear brother of Eleanor (late Bill) Tweedy, Charles (Donna) Haffner, Martha (John) Warning, and John (Dorothy) Haffner; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 10 AM to 1 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black Dog, Second Chance, P.O. Box 626 E. Amherst, NY 14051. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
