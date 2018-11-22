GIACOMAZZA, Mark

GIACOMAZZA - Mark Suddenly, November 20, 2018, at age 47. Beloved husband of Danielle (nee Straeck); devoted father of Tanya, Angela and Adam; loving son of Vincent and Rosemary (nee Vario); dear brother of Leanne Mulvihill, Joseph (Lisa) Giacomazza and David (Renee) Giacomazza; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, 1 PM, at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's memory for his children. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com