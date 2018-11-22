Subscribe Today
Black Friday Shopping starts early
Jenn Winikus, of Buffalo, carries a stack of small appliances that she picked out as gifts.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A line wraps around the building as customers wait for the doors to open at 2 p.m.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Raymond Checko and Karen Hutter, at right, from the Town of Tonawanda, are first in line as they wait for the doors to open at 2 p.m. They arrived at 10 a.m.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Alicia Pinho, of Cambridge, Ont., waits for the doors to open at 2 p.m. She arrived at 12:45 p.m.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Customers wait for the doors to open at 2 p.m.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A line wraps around the building as customers wait for the doors to open.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The doors open.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sue Rodrigues, left, of the City of Tonawanda, and her daughter Emaly, have their arms full of gifts in no time and head to the register.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A line wraps around the building as customers wait to get in.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A line wraps around the building as customers wait for the doors to open.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A line wraps around the building as customers wait for the doors to open.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sreeni Kune, of Buffalo, wears a handkerchief over his mouth to shield it from the cold as he waits in line to get in.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Annaliesce Callahan, left, and Anton Chilvas, of Buffalo, enter the store.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Black Friday shopping started early at JC Penney at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Black Friday shopping started early at JC Penney.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Black Friday shopping started early at JC Penney.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Black Friday shopping started early at JC Penney.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lisa Santh of Hagersville, Ont., has a cart full of goods.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 19
Thursday, November 22, 2018
Shoppers headed to the Boulevard Mall in Amherst early Thursday to get in line for the very first Black Friday shopping.
