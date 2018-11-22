FELSCHOW, Paul A.

FELSCHOW - Paul A. Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest November 18, 2018, at age 54. Devoted father of Annie and Raymond Felschow; loving son of Carol (nee Monaghan) Felschow Withell and the late Gerald H. Felschow; dear brother of Gerald P. Felschow; former spouse of Rita Felschow; also loved by many other relatives and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd. (corner of South Park Ave.), Lackawanna, on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com