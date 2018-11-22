City Mission, Meals on Wheels partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals

More than 230 volunteers helped deliver hot meals to the needy across Western New York on Thursday.

The Buffalo City Mission partnered with Meals on Wheels for Western New York this year for the City Mission's annual "Turkey Express," delivering more than 5,500 meals to the poor and homeless across the region, the organizations said in a news release.

This was the first year the two organizations worked together. The event was hosted at the City Mission on East Tupper Street in prior years, but was moved this year to Meals on Wheels headquarters to accommodate construction of the mission's new 75,000-square-foot community center.

The "Turkey Express" culminates the City Mission's annual turkey drive, which reached its goal of 2,000 donated turkeys the first week of the drive.