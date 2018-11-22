CARROLL, Terrance J.

CARROLL - Terrance J. November 5, 2018, age 78. Loving father of Kelly (Thomas) DeSimone and Christine (Martin) Pecoraro; cherished grandfather of Kaitlin and Conner Borasky, Gianna and Martino Pecoraro; caring brother of John, Tom (Yoko) and the late Robert (Janice) Carroll; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville at 12:30 PM. Family and friends are invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Terrance's name to St. Jude Hospital. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com