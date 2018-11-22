Burned-out car found after man tells cops two robbers stole it

A man told Buffalo police he was pulled out of his car and his vehicle was stolen early Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was driving on South Park Avenue near Louisiana Street sometime between 1:40 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. when two men pulled him out of his vehicle. His vehicle was later found burned out a couple of blocks away in Conway Park.

The victim had injuries to his face, ribs and elbows, along with a possible head injury, according to the report. He told police he went home after the robbery and his girlfriend called 911.