Buffalo man charged with illegal sale of sawed-off shotgun

A Buffalo man was arrested this week on a charge that he illegally sold a sawed-off shotgun to another person last month, police reported.

Jerry Burison, 36, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, a class D felony.

The 12-gauge shotgun was sold for $150 on Milford Street on Oct. 5, according to the police report, which said the gun's barrel had been cut. No license is required to possess a shotgun in New York as long as the barrel is at least 18 inches.

The weapon was turned over to police on Nov. 7. Burison was arrested at the South District police station on South Park Avenue, according to the report.