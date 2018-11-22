BRUNNER, Joyce M. (DeMarco)

BRUNNER - Joyce M.

(nee DeMarco)

November 20, 2018, at age 59. Beloved wife of Caryl Brunner; devoted mother of Sarah (Jonathan) Leffler and Caryl "CJ" (Maria Leirkjaer) Brunner; loving grandmother of Alana Leffler; dear sister of Joseph (Cathy) DeMarco; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday and Monday from 5-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will follow Monday at 7 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com