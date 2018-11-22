[BN] Blitz newsletter: Zay Jones has become Bills' de facto No. 1 wide receiver

The Bills' passing offense leaves much to be desired, but receiver Zay Jones has been making steady progress in his second year with the team.

After struggling as a rookie, Jones has become the Bills' de facto No. 1 wide receiver, leading the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns while playing the fourth-most snaps on offense. Only three starting linemen have been on the field more.

Jones said he continues to get more comfortable playing outside receiver. He was primarily a slot receiver for his first three years at East Carolina.

“I made the transition to outside receiver my senior year, and so there’s been a lot of adjusting,” Jones said. “And last year I was the guy, the ‘X’ so to speak, and it was just a learning process of having to figure out how to play outside receiver in the National Football League. It’s not an easy job. And I was critiqued pretty heavily on it. And I was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ Millions of people can’t even do this, you know?

“But now I have an opportunity that I’ve had experience playing outside and inside, and I’m just getting more comfortable as my experience and my career goes along. And I’m just grateful for the lows, for sure, because now I can appreciate some of the highs.”

Shaq Lawson injured: DE Shaq Lawson is having a breakout season, but he missed practice Wednesday after suffering an elbow injury in Tuesday's practice.

O-line shakeup paying dividends: Wyatt Teller’s toughness made an instant impact on the Bills’ O-line, Vic Carucci wrote.

Bills-Jaguars Scouting Report: Expect a defensive struggle Sunday, Jay Skurski wrote. For those curious, the over/under is 37.

NFL picks for Week 12: All three pickers selected the Jaguars to cover -3 at New Era Field.

Watch: Vic Carucci and Heather Prusak break down Josh Allen's expected return.

Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy the day with your family and friends. Chicago and Detroit kick off at 12:30 p.m., followed by Washington-Dallas at 4:30 and Atlanta-New Orleans at 8:20. You can also relive this 2016 piece on Bills players' favorite Thanksgiving foods.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.