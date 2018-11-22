BESTINE, David E., Sr.

BESTINE - David E., Sr. November 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Wilcox) Bestine; dear father of Cristina (Victor) Rine and the late David E. Bestine Jr.; dearest grandfather of Briana, Arianna and Gianna; brother of Diane (Robert) O'Neill. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy, Friday, November 23, 2018, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan), Saturday morning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.