5-year-old dies in Hamburg car accident
A 5-year-old child died Thursday in a motor vehicle accident on Woodview Court in the Village of Hamburg, police said.
Village of Hamburg Police said Thursday evening they are still investigating the accident, which happened at about 2:20 p.m.
A Mercy Flight was requested for child struck by an automobile at that location, according to emergency communications. The request was later cancelled.
Police did not provide any additional information Thursday.
