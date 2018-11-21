Yvonne McCray to join housing authority board

City housing director Yvonne C. McCray is expected to be appointed to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners.

McCray would replace Nona B. Watson, who left the board upon resigning last month from her job as executive director of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.

McCray in January was offered a top-level job as BMHA assistant executive director for operations, but she turned it down, citing personal reasons.

McCray would be one of five mayoral appointments on the seven-member BMHA board. The two other board members are tenant-elected.

In addition to approving McCray's appointment, the Common Council is expected at its meeting Tuesday to approve Brown's re-appointment of board member Alan R. Core. Both would be appointed to five-year terms.