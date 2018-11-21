VICKERS, Thomas E.

VICKERS - Thomas E. November 19, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of Helen C. Vickers. Father of Dorothy (Karl-Heinz) Lenz, Barbara Vickers, Cheryl (Joseph) Graf and Lisa (Brad) Burton. Also survived by four grandchildren. Predeceased by one brother and one sister. Friends may call Friday 1-5 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church.