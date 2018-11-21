Two Buffalo men arrested for armed robbery at St. Bonaventure

Two Buffalo men were arrested for an armed robbery that occurred on the St. Bonaventure University campus last month, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Diamond Allen, 21, and Nader Ngoopos, 19, were both charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary for an incident that happened at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

"The investigation into this matter is still ongoing and additional charges and arrests are still pending," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Both men were arraigned at Great Valley Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. They are scheduled to appear in Allegany Town Court on Nov. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Investigators from the sheriff's office's criminal bureau were assisted by St. Bonaventure University Campus Security.