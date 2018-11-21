Three Buffalo stores robbed Tuesday

Two stores on the East Side and another in the Fillmore-Leroy neighborhood were robbed Tuesday, according to Buffalo police reports.

Two men, one of whom had a gun and was wearing a mask, robbed the Dollar General at 230 Holden St., near East Amherst Street, at 9:20 a.m. The robber with the mask displayed what appeared to be a handgun covered in a black sock. The robbers took cash from multiple cash registers, according to the report.

A little more than an hour later, a man robbed the Metro PCS store at 615 Walden Ave. The robber told an employee to open up the register, took cash and fled east on Walden, according to a report.

At about 5:30 p.m., three robbers – one of whom had a shotgun – entered a corner store at Bailey and Kermit avenues and demanded money from the register. They fled the scene and headed east across Bailey, according to another report.