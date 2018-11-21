Teen shoplifter charged with 3 felonies after hitting Buffalo police vehicle

A Buffalo teen was charged with three felonies earlier this week after she was accused of trying to steal more than $1,100 in clothing from Kohl's and then sideswiping a police car while trying to flee, according to a police report.

Ajahna Chambers, 18, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on Virgil Avenue, about 10 minutes after she walked out of the Delaware Avenue store, according to the report.

Chambers also struck a pole and a metal gate with her car behind Carubba Collision on Hertel Avenue while attempting to get away from police. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, according to the report.

Police recovered the merchandise and returned it to the store.