SOWERS, Robert George

SOWERS - Robert George November 19, 2018 at the age of 90; beloved husband of 65 years to Mary (nee McClafferty) Sowers; dearest father of Kevin (Lisa) Sowers, Karen (David) Holfoth and Maura (Steven) Brueckman; cherished grandfather of Shannon (Charlie) Specht, David (Kristy), Kyle and Connor Holfoth, Amelia, Mariel and Ava Brueckman and Adan Sowers; devoted great-grandfather of Maeve, Charlie and Tessa Specht. Robert was a former employee at Bell Aerospace, a retiree of Central Police Services and a member of the Tonawanda Sportsman's Club. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the St. Martha Food Pantry, 10 French Road, Depew, NY 14043.