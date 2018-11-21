Shop and eat: How to thrive on Museum Store Sunday in Buffalo

Museum Store Sunday, an international event put on by the Museum Store Association to highlight shopping at cultural institutions, hits Buffalo on Nov. 25, and in the spirit of Small Business Saturday - the day prior - here is our mash-up of ideas for cool gifts at local shops and suggestions to fuel up in the process:

AK Café at the Albright Knox (1285 Elmwood Ave., 270-8223)

Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.; drinks and dessert from 3 to 5 p.m. Open for dinner M&T First Fridays 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Soups and quiche change daily. There’s a hefty number of entrée salads, like sesame-crusted tuna and duck breast, plus a large assortment of handheld items including an AK burger and Southwest black bean burger, along with a turkey reuben panini and panko chicken.

Burchfield Penney Art Center Museum Café (1300 Elmwood Ave., 878-3253)

Open during gallery hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday until 8 p.m. for M&T Second Fridays); Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find a little of everything on this menu, from homemade soups and handheld items like a Burchfield ALT (avocado, lettuce and tomato) and a pulled pork quesadilla to salads, like cobb and Caesar, to a few entrées including pasta primavera. Daily specials include omelets and desserts.

For museums without an on-site restaurant, we offer a nearby option:

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens(2655 South Park Ave.)

The Mess Hall(717 Ridge Road, Lackawanna; 827-1134)

Open daily at 11:30 a.m., Sunday brunch served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then regular menu begins. Closed Tuesday.

A large regular menu features everything from fish tacos and deli sandwiches to pizza and stromboli. Sunday brunch adds omelets, pancakes and French toast along with fun stuff like Joey’s Italian eggs with pesto and provolone.

Buffalo History Museum (1 Museum Ct.)

The Terrace at Delaware Park (199 Lincoln Pkwy., 886-0089)

Serving Saturday and Sunday jazz brunch 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dinner Wednesday through Friday starting at 4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Brunch items include delicious options like crème brûlée French toast and chicken-and-waffles. Lunch items include a Stacker burger and turkey BLT. The Albright-Knox is close to this restaurant too.

Buffalo Museum of Science(1020 Humboldt Pkwy.)

Anchor Bar (1047 Main St., 886-8920)

Open at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Chicken wings and dinosaur bones just go together, don't they?

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site(641 Delaware Ave.)

The Lenox Grill at the Lenox Hotel (140 North St., 884-1700)

Serving lunch/dinner menu daily at 11:30 a.m. Sunday brunch menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then regular menu.

A large menu features everything from Buffalo favorites like wings to burger, sandwiches and full entrees.

Richardson-Olmsted Campus (444 Forest Ave.)

100 Acres at Hotel Henry(444 Forest Ave.; 955-1511)

Breakfast served daily 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday breakfast swings into brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinners begin at 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday for dinner.

We like the idea of dining in a National Historic Landmark, one that's grown in its artistic presence in the last year. Good luck deciding: Breakfast before exploring? Brunch after? We want everything, starting with the breakfast sandwiches, available with either bacon or sausage.

100 Acres' weekend brunch adds the really good stuff such as blueberry ricotta pancakes and eggs Benedict. For healthy folks there’s yogurt, granola and berries or avocado toast.