SCORE Buffalo Niagara chapter wins top honors

SCORE Buffalo Niagara, which helps small businesses start and grow, was named chapter of the year in SCORE's upstate district for the second straight year.

The chapter's 88 volunteers served more than 800 clients in the past fiscal year in the eight-county region. The Buffalo Niagara region competes against four other large chapters in the upstate region for the annual recognition.

The Buffalo Niagara chapter is rated in the top 5 percent of all 300 SCORE chapters nationwide.