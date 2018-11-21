Scattershots (Nov. 21)

WGRZ Environmental Forum Nov. 28

“Generations of Stewardship” is the next 2 the Outdoors Environmental Forum sponsored by WGRZ on Nov. 28 at Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, starting at 7:30 p.m. Keynote speakers include Jill Jedlicka of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, noted author and environmentalist Gerry Rising and Steve Gordon with the Seneca Nation. The focus will be on looking at where we’ve been, where we are and how we can plan for the future.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The presentation is free to the public. For more information contact Terry Belke at terry.belke@wgrz.com.

Region 9 Deer Check numbers for 2018

Opening weekend of the Southern Zone regular big game season is now history, and many hunters are probably wondering how things have gone so far and how it compares with last year. One indicator is the Region 9 Deer Check Station operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) along Route 16 in Holland.

According to DEC, the deer check recorded 46 deer Saturday, slightly less than last year, and 106 deer and one black bear Sunday, about the same as last year. Reports from southern Allegany County and southeast Cattaraugus County indicated that snow depths might have hindered access to some areas and reduced hunter success. Elsewhere, a fresh layer of snow provided some great hunting conditions.

Many deer processors in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties were reporting increased numbers of deer. If you were successful during the big game season so far, be sure to report your harvest by calling 866-426-3778 or going online through the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov. It’s mandatory to report within seven days.

Chautauqua Lake walleye doing well

If you have been fishing Chautauqua Lake for walleye recently, you might have noticed that fishing has really taken off – especially for bigger fish. According to information recently released by DEC’s Region 9 fisheries folks, the walleye population in the lake is rivaling population numbers from the 1990s - when fishing was really good.

Thanks to excellent spawning successes in 2014 and 2015, walleye numbers are on the rise. In addition, it looks like this past year was another terrific year class of walleye in the lake. The fish are plentiful. Average size is more than 18 inches in length, but there are plenty of fish more than 25 inches long. It looks like the future is bright for this popular Western New York destination.

Fly Fishers’ Swartz Scholarship deadline nears

It’s not too late to apply for a unique scholarship opportunity, but it’s getting close.

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International has announced that the group will be starting up the William “Bill” Swartz Memorial Scholarship program. It is designed to help any college student who is enrolled in Environmental, Ecological, Fisheries or Biology as a course of study. The scholarship will range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the number of applicants. Interested students are required to submit a 300- to 500-word essay covering your field of study, any organizations you belong to, what your volunteer activities are, how the scholarship will help you and where you learned about the scholarship. A letter of recommendation from your guidance counselor or a professor, official documentation of your GPA, what college you are attending, as well as your name, address and phone number should all be included. Submit your application to the William Swartz Memorial Scholarship c/o Joan B. Rosner, 77 Kathy Lane, West Seneca, NY 14224. For further information call 675-4766.

Swartz was one of the founding members of the Lake Erie Chapter. His passion was teaching youngsters casting and how to tie flies. After his passing, the family decided to keep his memory alive by starting up the scholarship. The deadline for applying is Nov. 30.