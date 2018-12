SALIM, Joann

SALIM - Joann Of Angola, NY, entered into rest November 20, 2018, age 79. Beloved wife of George M. Salim; dearest mother of Elizabeth (Michael) Ezzo; loving grandma of Monica Ezzo; daughter of the late Helen and Richard Tychulski. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM.