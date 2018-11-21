Sabres recall defenseman Pilut, place Berglund on injured reserve

The Buffalo Sabres acted quickly after Marco Scandella left the morning skate early Wednesday, recalling defenseman Lawrence Pilut from Rochester.

Pilut, a 22-year-old signed by the Sabres in May, was tied for the AHL lead with 22 points (three goals and 19 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 15 games for the Amerks. In a surprising corresponding move, Buffalo placed Patrik Berglund on injured reserve, leaving them with only 13 forwards to eight defensemen.

Berglund played Monday night in Pittsburgh, but he was evaluated Wednesday for an "upper-body injury," according to coach Phil Housley. Pilut practiced with Rochester on Wednesday morning, so it's unlikely he'll debut tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Scandella suffered a "lower-body injury" Monday night in Pittsburgh when he was hit by an Evgeni Malkin slap shot. The defenseman was on the ice at the start of the morning skate Wednesday, but he left for the locker room after line rushes.

Nathan Beaulieu is expected to take Scandella's place in the lineup against the Flyers, though Pilut could potentially make his debut Friday against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Scandella has one goal and four assists in 21 games, while Berglund has two goals and two assists in 19 games.

Pilut signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Sabres after spending parts of five seasons with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League. Last season, he was named the league's top defenseman after recording 38 points, including 30 assists, in 52 games.