Out of milk? Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

Nothing will put a cramp in your Thanksgiving dinner faster than getting halfway through the gravy recipe and realizing you're out of flour. Though most grocery stores are either closed or have shortened hours Thursday, you will still have options if you need any last-minute ingredients for your holiday feast.

Here's what's open:

Dash's Market, open until 5 p.m.

Dollar General, open until 10 p.m.

Family Dollar, open until 9 p.m.

Noco Express Shops, open regular hours

Tops Markets, open until 5 p.m.

Walmart, open all day

Wegmans, open until 4 p.m.

Whole Foods, open until 3 p.m.

7-Eleven, most stores are open regular hours but that may vary

These grocers are closed on Thanksgiving: