ROYCE, Maureen C. (Broad)

Age 86, passed away November 10, 2018, at her home in West Seneca. Maureen was preceded in death by her husband Raymond H. Royce, Jr.; her sister Sr. Eileen Broad SSJ; and her brother William A. Broad, Jr. She is survived by two nieces and two nephews, as well as her late husband's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Saturday at 12 Noon. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com