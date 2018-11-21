Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 21, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French writer and philosopher Voltaire, born Francois-Marie Aroueton on this date in 1694: “Behind every successful man stands a surprised mother-in-law.”

• • •

CONSTITUTIONAL – Someone will win a pair of tickets to see the hottest show in town, the musical “Hamilton” at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, courtesy of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce and the GEICO insurance office in West Seneca. Tickets are in the orchestra section for the 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 1.

To enter, stop in the GEICO office in Southgate Plaza or the Chamber office in the West Seneca Community Center, 1300 Union Road, with a donation of a new, unwrapped Lego toy for Sebastian’s Lego Club at Oishei Children’s Hospital, a grocery bag filled with non-perishable food items for local food banks or a bag filled with unopened dog or cat food or new pet toys to be donated to local animal shelters.

For each donation, the contributor will receive one raffle ticket. Donations will be accepted until noon next Tuesday. The winning ticket will be drawn at 1 p.m. and the winner will be notified by phone.

• • •

SHOP AND HELP – A Purr-Fect Fit Animal Rescue and Adoption Center in Williamsville will benefit from a shopping day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Carousel Clothing and Collectibles, 6094 Main St., Williamsville. Shoppers who mention A Purr-Fect Fit will have 15 percent of their purchase price donated to the organization.

• • •

SINGING OUT – Singer and songwriter Chris Wilson, winner of an MTV Viewers Choice Award, returns to Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, for a free concert of songs of faith and Christmas favorites at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Free-will offerings are welcome.

Wilson’s appearance makes up for a concert scheduled Nov. 10 that was postponed due to illness. A reception will follow. For info, call 683-5254 or visit annunciation.cc.

• • •

GET SMART – Shaw Academic Institute, 404 Main St., East Aurora, is offering tutoring and academic help for advanced placement classes. Students can attend from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday for assistance in calculus, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, English and history.

“The end of the marking quarter is a great time to identify and address any help that is needed,” says Sarah Smith, founder of the institute. For more info, call 508-0063 or visit shawacademiceast.com.

• • •

