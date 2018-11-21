PUSCHECK, Melvin H.

PUSCHECK - Melvin H. 88, of North Tonawanda, New York, November 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Virginia (Kleindienst) Puscheck; father of Steve (Linda), John (Katie), Andrew, the late Jeff and Anne; brother of Esther Lexow; grandfather of nine, and great- grandfather of seven; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday (November 23, 2018) from 4-7 PM at Vanguard Church, 375 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda. Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. See the complete obituary at Wattengel.com