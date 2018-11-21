'Prince for Christmas' opens Aurora Theatre's free holiday film series

The free “Hollywood Holidays” family film series is returning to the Aurora Theatre (673 Main St., East Aurora) with an expanded lineup of movies.

The series opens Nov. 23 with "A Prince for Christmas," the made-for-TV Christmas romance filmed in East Aurora by director Fred Olen Ray. The film stars Kirk Barker as a prince fleeing an arranged marriage who might just find his true love in a picturesque small town called - Aurora. Viva Vianca co-stars with a notable performance by Buffalo actress Mary Kate O'Connell.

Again this year, original Hollywood props and costumes from Universal's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will be on loan from a local collector with new pieces on exhibit. On "Grinch Day," Dec. 8, you can meet the collector and costumed characters. If the weather permits, look for an appearance by the Grinch's sleigh, one of two used in the movie.

The Aurora Theatre will be accepting donations for Kaely’s Kindness and Toys for Tots of either money or of new, unwrapped toys at the screenings.

Here's the rest of the series. Doors open at 10 a.m.; movies start at 11 a.m. unless noted. Be sure to try some candy cane popcorn.

“Elf,” Nov. 24. Will Ferrell plays the childlike Buddy the Elf who leaves the North Pole in search of his father.

“Miracle on 34th Street,” Nov. 25. Santa goes on trial in this 1947 version of the heartwarming film starring an adorable 8-year-old Natalie Wood.

“The Star,” Dec. 1. Sweet animated Christian family film about the nativity told through the eyes of Bo the donkey.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas,” Dec. 2. See how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens of "Downtown Abby") was inspired to create many of his famous characters in this 2017 film.

“Home Alone,” Dec. 8. Two bumbling thieves meet their match in little Kevin who is left home all alone.

“A Christmas Story,” 11 a.m. Dec. 15. Ralphie and his family return in this modern holiday classic.

“Christmas Vacation,” 9 p.m. Dec. 15 (following Carolcade). Clark Griswold tries to give his family the perfect Christmas - with hilarious results.

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 16. Alastair Sim is the quintessential Ebenezer Scrooge in this 1951 version of the oft-filmed Charles Dickens story.

“The Polar Express,” Dec. 22. Animated adaptation of beloved holiday children's story.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 23. Jimmy Stewart stars in the Frank Capra classic.