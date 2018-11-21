Power Authority fishing pier closes for the winter Nov. 30

The New York Power Authority's fishing pier at the base of the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston will close for the winter as of dusk on Nov. 30, the authority announced.

The fishing piers near the Upper Mountain Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River also close for the season that day, along with the lower parking area and shoreline stairway at the power plant.

The fishing facilities will reopen in the spring, after the snow and ice have sufficiently cleared. The fish cleaning station will reopen once the threat of freezing temperatures has passed.