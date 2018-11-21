Niagara Falls announces public outdoor ice skating

Niagara Falls will have its first public outdoor ice skating rink in a city parking lot at First Street and Rainbow Boulevard. It'll open Nov. 30.

The rink will be open seven days a week through the holiday season, according to Seth Piccirillo, city community development director. Merani Hotel Group will operate the rink, charging $8 to skate and $4 to rent skates.

The rink adjoins the Niagara Falls location of the Anchor Bar, which will operate a food truck at the site. The rink was funded with $200,000 in Niagara River Greenway money.

The rink will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The rink will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.