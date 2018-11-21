Niagara County seeks applicants for vacant Legislature seat

The application deadline is Dec. 6 for the vacant 7th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature.

Legislature Clerk Mary Jo Tamburlin said Wednesday that a committee of three lawmakers – Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt, Rebecca J. Wydysh and Owen T. Steed – will interview candidates and submit a nominee to the full Legislature. The winner will serve through 2019.

The seat was vacated this month when Republican Kathryn L. Lance resigned because she is remarrying and moving out of the district.

The 7th District covers southern Wheatfield and part of the 1st Ward in North Tonawanda. Applicants must live in that district and be U.S. citizens over age 18. Current county employees are ineligible. Resumes should be sent to Tamburlin at 175 Hawley St., Lockport, NY 14094.