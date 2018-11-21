Niagara County election commissioners get raises, longer terms

Pay raises for Niagara County's two election commissioners were approved Tuesday by the County Legislature, which in September granted the commissioners four-year terms instead of the traditional two-year terms.

Republican Jennifer A. Sandonato of Wheatfield and Democrat Lora A. Allen of Niagara Falls will be paid $71,000 each in 2019, a 15.9 percent increase from this year's $61,280.

They will receive $2,000 annual raises after that, bringing their salaries to $77,000 each in 2022.

Allen has been serving since 2013 and Sandonato since 2014. The commissioners, who by state law must be paid the same salary, are chosen by the county committees of their respective parties. The Legislature votes on ratifying those choices.