Mayor's tiebreaking vote helped pass Lockport budget

Mayor David R. Wohleben cast a tiebreaking vote to win passage for the 2019 City of Lockport budget at Tuesday's Common Council meeting.

Three of the six aldermen voted against the $24.75 million spending plan, which included a tax rate of $18.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of 40 cents.

The state Department of Taxation and Finance disclosed this week that the city was receiving sales tax money it wasn't entitled to from five Town of Lockport businesses, Finance Director Scott A. Schrader said.

The Council hurriedly passed $200,000 in spending cuts to make up for that lost revenue. Alderman Lawrence M. Eggert said he liked the budget but voted no because he wanted to wait a week to consider options.