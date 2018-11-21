MARTYNKIEWICZ, Dolores (Kowalczewski)

November 16, 2018; beloved wife of the late Henry Martynkiewicz; dearest mother of Elaine, Kenneth (late Mary), and James (Linda) Martynkiewicz; loving grandmother of Sharon (Gregory) Okon, Hadley (Scott) Horrigan, Amanda (Geoffrey) Woodward and Craig and Elliott Martynkiewicz; proud great-grandmother of Wyatt and Owen Okon, Frances, Henry and William Horrigan, Olivia and Becker Woodward; dear sister-in-law of Mary Lou (late Walter) Kowalczewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, 12 Noon, at Queen of Martyrs Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.