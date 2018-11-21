Lockport locks operators seek 2019 volunteers

The Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp. will host a volunteer information night from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport. The session is open to current and prospective volunteers.

The corporation operates the partially restored 19th-century Erie Canal locks, called the Flight of Five, and needs volunteers to act as tour guides and locks demonstrators during the tourist season.

Monday's presentation will include a recap of this year's activities in the Locks Heritage District and an overview of possible plans for the 2019 season.

More information, including dates for future volunteer information nights, is available by calling David R. Kinyon at 638-1119 or by visiting locksdistrict.com.