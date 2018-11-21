Letter: Trump has a distorted view on the merits of barbed wire
Trump recently said barbed wire is a thing of beauty. It’s not. Just ask anyone incarcerated by it, anyone trying to get through it on the beaches of Normandy or the trenches of World War I. Ask the survivors of the concentration camps or prisoners of war looking through it for years yearning to be on the other side. Maybe if Trump was in any of those situations, he wouldn’t think it’s so “beautiful.”
Andy Halsey
Eden
