Letter: Follow Jesus’ message and all will be better

The message of Jesus needs no update, in regards to the letter in Everybody’s Column on Oct. 27. The writer claims while science makes great advancements faster and faster, Catholics (Christians) are depending on 2,000 year old information that can’t be verified.

The fact is the message Jesus preached 2,000 years ago was all that is need for all time and can easily be verified by following it. It obviously needs no advancements.

If we all follow the message of Jesus as best as we can the world would be a better place for all regardless of any advancement of science.

Ron Solomon

Cheektowaga