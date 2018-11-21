It's definitely over when folks hear Clymer/Sherman/Panama sing

It may not be over until the fat lady sings, but there’s no doubt Clymer/Sherman/Panama has triumphed when opposing football teams hear members of the Wolfpack singing by the stands with their fans.

That has been the ending to each and every Wolfpack game this season. If that happens Friday afternoon in Syracuse, the song and other words definitely will be uttered during what should be a wild celebration at the Carrier Dome.

The Wolfpack are not just one win away from completing the perfect season. They are one away from earning the right to be called New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association champions. CSP looks for the perfect capper to its best season ever at noon Friday when it faces Section VII champion Moriah in the Class D final.

The Wolfpack (12-0) are ranked first in the state sportswriters’ poll and have reached this point by pretty much crushing most teams, including their last two foes who entered the respective matchups ranked second in the state — Section V champion Alexander and Section IV’s Tioga. Moriah (9-2) enters the clash ranked fourth in the state.

“We showed our dominance,” said junior receiver Cam Barmore after the 54-19 win over Tioga. “We have to carry this ... into (Friday) and hopefully get that ring.”

And earn the right to sing “The Bear Over the Mountain” one more time.

The song, the brainchild of assistant Chris Payne when the programs merged four years ago, gets sung only after victories.

The words, set to the tune of "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow," are as follows:

“The bear went over the mountain.

The bear went over the mountain.

The bear went over the mountain.

To see what he could see.

He saw the path victorious.

He saw the path victorious.

He saw the path victorious.

Was all that he could see.

The team then concludes the performance with the following lyrics:

Payne recites: “Oske wee, wee." The team repeats those words.

Payne follows with the words: “Oske waa waa." The team repeats.

Payne says: “Eat ‘em up Wolfpack.”

Team responds: “Rah, rah, rah (like wolves panting).”

What does the song mean?

In truth, it means nothing. It’s just symbolic of a win, according to Harper.

CSP leaves for Syracuse on Thursday morning. It plans to practice at Brockport State during the afternoon and then resume its trek where it plans to have a Thanksgiving Dinner buffet for the players at the team hotel.

The Wolfpack are the seventh Section VI champion to reach the state final in this classification the past eight seasons. They are trying to become the first to win it all since Randolph completed the three-peat in 2014.

In order to do so, they’ll need to do what they done well throughout a season in which they’ve outscored their opposition 485-115.

“The key to this game is going to be using our speed and getting our athletes in positions to make plays,” Harper said.

CSP did it via air in the semifinals with junior quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale completing all but five of his 26 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Game MVP Barmore caught eight passes for 214 yards and two long touchdowns. Mike Beatman rushed 10 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Derek Ecklund also rushed for a score in last week’s win as the Wolfpack amassed 631 total yards.

An encore performance could result in CSP having a reason to show off its pipes.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point,” Harper said. “But I’d be lying if I said we were satisfied. We have one more to get.”