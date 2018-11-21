Immigration lawyer kicks off West Seneca Chamber of Commerce speaker series

A discussion by Rosanna Berardi, managing partner of Berardi Immigration Law, about recent updates traveling across the Canadian border will kick off the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce's lunchtime speaker series.

Berardi will appear at noon Jan. 15 in the large meeting room in the West Seneca Community Center & Library, 1300 Union Road. Topics are scheduled to include how a driving-while-intoxicated conviction can affect entry into Canada, legalization of marijuana in Canada, and protecting your cellphone at the border.

The events are free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Email director@westseneca.org or call 674-4900 to make reservations.