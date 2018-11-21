Holiday Valley to open Friday as ski season arrives

Holiday Valley ski resort in Ellicottville is set to open for the season on Friday, resort officials announced Wednesday.

The resort has been busy grooming more than 65 acres. Mother Nature provided about 14 inches of snow over the last week and a half, and the resort provided the rest with its snow-making equipment to provide an average base depth of 6 to 18 inches, said Holiday Valley’s President and General Manager Dennis Eshbaugh.

Four quad chairlifts are scheduled to be in operation from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. At least nine slopes and trails are slated to be open, Eshbaugh said.

For more information, go to holidayvalley.com or call 716-699-2345.