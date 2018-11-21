HEINEN, John L.

HEINEN - John L. November 18, 2018; cherished brother of late Marie (Bill) Ausberger and Ernestine Heinen; loving uncle of Claire "Carrie" (John) Roman and Peter (fiance;e Paula) Ausberger; great-uncle of Stacy (Brandon) Carlucci, Eric Roman, and Megan Roman; great-great-uncle of Savannah Carlucci. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM from St. Benedict's RC Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com