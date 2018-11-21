HEIMBUEGER, Alice B. (George)

Heimbueger - Alice B.

(nee George)

November 18, 2018, beloved wife of the late Robert F. Heimbueger; dear mother of Robert (Heather), Philip (Shirley), James and the late Mary Ellen Heimbueger; loving grandmother of Brigitte, Matthew (Bethany), Joseph, Daniel, Robert, Brian, Timothy, Megan, Sarah (Robert), Jessica, Katherine (Andrew) and Rachel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, NY at 9:30 am (please assemble at church). No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mrs. Heimbueger was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis, a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and a member of the Couple's Club. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register at www.CANNANFH.com