HEIMAN, Dr. Gary

Heiman - Dr. Gary

Dr. Gary W. Heiman, of Charleston, SC, formerly of Buffalo, NY, husband of Karen Dorothy Kaptur Heiman, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, in Roper Hospital after a brief illness. The relatives and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Gary W. Heiman, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11 AM, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Dr. Heiman is survived by his wife, Karen; step-daughter, Rebecca (Michael) McClure of Charleston; a sister, Judy (Sandy) Behrans of Buffalo; and two nephews. His parents, Wallace and June Heiman, predeceased him. Dr. Heiman received his Bachelor's degree in Psychology at Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, and his Master's degree and PhD in Experimental Psychology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He was a professor at Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY, for 34 years. He taught Statistics for Psychology, Research Methods, and Cognitive Psychology. He founded the Buffalo State College chapter of Psi Chi, the National Psychology Honors Association. His greatest pleasure was helping his students achieve their goals and assisting them in the grant and scholarship programs available to them. During this time, he authored 17 textbooks in both Statistics and Research Methods. His textbooks were used in many American colleges and universities, as well as in Ireland, Malta, the Philippines, and Japan. His favorite pastime was boating. He owned a 31' Silverton cabin cruiser named Orca, his pride and joy. Each summer, he and his wife lived on the boat from Memorial Day to Labor Day. He enjoyed many vacation trips on the Erie Canal, Lake Erie, and the Niagara River. At the time, he also served in Division 3 Flotilla 5 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Swiftwater Power Squadron based in North Tonawanda, NY. In both organizations, he taught safe boating and seamanship classes several times a year to educate the public in the rules of navigation and how to safely maneuver a personal watercraft. After he retired in 2010, he and his wife moved to Charleston to be closer to family. He traveled widely throughout the United States and Europe, with Paris being a special place he visited many times. Memorial gifts, in his memory, may be made to the Wittenberg Scholarship Fund or the animal rescue/support organization of your choice. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365.