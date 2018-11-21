Hamburg postal worker admits stealing 1,500 pieces of mail

A Hamburg postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than 1,500 pieces of first-class mail, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Thomas Cyphert, 65, of Angola, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on March 11.

The case against Cyphert began when postal workers at the Hamburg Post Office noticed on Oct. 10 what looked like undelivered mail in Cyphert's personal vehicle, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. Penrose.

Investigators then found 14 tubs of undelivered mail from Cyphert's vehicle. A search of Cyphert's home led to the discovery of another 27 tubs of undelivered mail.

The investigation was handled by Special Agents of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General; Evans Police Chief Douglas Czora; and Special Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations.